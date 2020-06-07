45 MATTINGLY AVENUE

Amenities
Beautiful well maintained 2 bedrooms 1 bath Colonial located near Indian Head Military Base. Farmhouse charm with modern updates. This home boasts hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances and 2 additional rooms upstairs can be used as closets, storage, or seating areas. Large fenced yard with ample parking to include a shed for extra storage. Washer/Dryer/Window AC Units in place are as-is for tenant use as a courtesy & removed @ useful life. Owner expects good credit and sufficient income. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Virtual walkthrough available