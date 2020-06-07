45 MATTINGLY AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful well maintained 2 bedrooms 1 bath Colonial located near Indian Head Military Base. Farmhouse charm with modern updates. This home boasts hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances and 2 additional rooms upstairs can be used as closets, storage, or seating areas. Large fenced yard with ample parking to include a shed for extra storage. Washer/Dryer/Window AC Units in place are as-is for tenant use as a courtesy & removed @ useful life. Owner expects good credit and sufficient income. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Virtual walkthrough available