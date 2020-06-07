All apartments in Indian Head
Indian Head, MD
45 MATTINGLY AVENUE
45 MATTINGLY AVENUE

45 Mattingly Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

45 Mattingly Avenue, Indian Head, MD 20640
Indian Head

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful well maintained 2 bedrooms 1 bath Colonial located near Indian Head Military Base. Farmhouse charm with modern updates. This home boasts hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances and 2 additional rooms upstairs can be used as closets, storage, or seating areas. Large fenced yard with ample parking to include a shed for extra storage. Washer/Dryer/Window AC Units in place are as-is for tenant use as a courtesy & removed @ useful life. Owner expects good credit and sufficient income. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Virtual walkthrough available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 MATTINGLY AVENUE have any available units?
45 MATTINGLY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Head, MD.
What amenities does 45 MATTINGLY AVENUE have?
Some of 45 MATTINGLY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 MATTINGLY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
45 MATTINGLY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 MATTINGLY AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 MATTINGLY AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 45 MATTINGLY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 45 MATTINGLY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 45 MATTINGLY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 MATTINGLY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 MATTINGLY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 45 MATTINGLY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 45 MATTINGLY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 45 MATTINGLY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 45 MATTINGLY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 MATTINGLY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 MATTINGLY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 45 MATTINGLY AVENUE has units with air conditioning.

