Indian Head, MD
11 Dove Tree Ct
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

11 Dove Tree Ct

11 Dove Tree Court · No Longer Available
Indian Head
3 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

11 Dove Tree Court, Indian Head, MD 20640
Indian Head

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Available 05/01/19 tri level townhouse - Property Id: 101278

Tri-Level Townhome
4 bedrooms
Large Kitchen plenty of storage
Dishwasher/Washer/Dryer
2.5 bath
fully finished basement
patio, fenced in back yard
central ac/heat (all electric)
2 parking spaces (plus plenty of guest parking)
Very Clean and Private Environment
Great schools nearby (really!!!)
15 mins. from restaurants, entertainment, shopping, and much more
Master- (12'x16')
Secondary- (extremely spacious 11'x12')
Third- (9'x9')
Forth- (10'x9')

Lease Terms
12 to 24 months
Housing Vouchers accepted

about 15 miles from Waldorf route 301 at route 228
about 26 miles from Washington DC
Off of route 210 (Indian Head Highway, CVS, Sheriffs Office, Indian Head Townhall, Naval Base)

This home is clean, peaceful, preserves your privacy and is safe and secure. Ready to show email for appt.

Thanks

Dove Tree Ct at Indian Head Hwy/McWilliams google map yahoo map

* Location: Indian Head, MD
* it's NOT ok to contact this poster with services or other commercial interests
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101278
Property Id 101278

(RLNE4718083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

