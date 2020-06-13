4919 WINDPOWER WAY

Amenities

Incredible opportunity to rent this beautiful home in Locust Chapel. This fully loaded home features hardwood floors on the main level for the Formal Living room and Dining rooms. Walk a little further to a large kitchen and enormous family room with gas fireplace. Adjacent to the family room is a private study. Walk out to the back yard with brick patio and enjoy the summer evenings. On the upper level, the master bedroom features two walk in closets, along with a luxury master bathroom with separate shower and soaking tub along with dual vanity sinks. Also on the upper level are three additional large bedroom and two full bathrooms. You can relax in the upstairs loft which overlooks the bedrooms and laundry room. On the basement level, you can spend your evenings in the Rec room which has its own wet bar / custom cabinets for wine and beverages. This home has Solar panels so you get free electricity as part of the rent. In addition, the home has centralized vacuum system and automatic lawn sprinklers. Come check out this incredible home and you will not be disappointed...