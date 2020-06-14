160 Apartments for rent in Hillcrest Heights, MD with gym
You feel like hanging out at the mall? Hillcrest Heights is home to one of Maryland's most popular shopping malls -- Iverson Mall, a two-story shopping complex with a variety of national chain stores and boutique shops, and a point of pride since the late 1960s.
Hillcrest Heights is not actually a town but an unincorporated community located in Northwestern Maryland. This exciting area is home to over 16,000 people today and is continuing to grow in population. Hillcrest Heights is only a short bus or car ride away from several major cities, including our nation's capital, Washington D.C. Interestingly enough, Hillcrest Heights, just 2.5 miles of land, is technically part of a bigger enclave called Temple Hills. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hillcrest Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.