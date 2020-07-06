10710 E NOLCREST DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

Spacious 4BR/3BA Cape Cod in excellent/updated condition with large yard, renovated kitchen, fully finished basement and more! Located right across the street from the FDA off New Hampshire Avenue and convenient to 495, Route 29 to points north and easy access to DC via New Hampshire Ave. Main floor features original hardwood floors, living room with a wood burning fireplace, a large gourmet kitchen with table space, plus a huge center island and newer stainless appliances, two bedrooms and a full bath. Upper floor features include a large master bedroom with attached sitting room/bonus area with lots of storage, a 4th bedroom and a renovated full bath with tub/shower combo. Lower level features a large family room/den space, a completely renovated full bath, a finished bonus room, a laundry room and a separate utility room. Fenced rear yard is expansive and includes a storage shed and big paver patio--perfect for a grill and large table. Driveway is big enough for 3 cars and there is plenty of street parking. Small dog or cat considered. MUST HAVE AT LEAST A 680 CREDIT SCORE. $40 application fee. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.