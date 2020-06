10611 SWEETBRIAR PKWY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE IMMED REDUCED!! SPRAWLING RANCHER w/ over 2,700 sq ft of finished living space on 2 levels. 4 BR 3.5 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE CLOSE TO FDA, UNIVERSITY OF MD , BELTWAY & SHOPPING. OPEN FLOOR PLAN 1ST FLOOR "GREAT ROOM" with WALLS OF WINDOW w/ VIEW OF SPACIOUS BACK YARD which LEADS TO PATIO. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON 1ST FLOOR. 4 TH BR & FULL BATH ON LOWER LEVEL w/SEPARATE ENTRANCE. LOT OF SPACE FOR MEDIA AND GAME RM PLUS BAR FOR ENTERTAINING IN LOWER LEVEL.1/2 ACRE LEVEL LOT, "Come & Be Dazzled"