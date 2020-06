528 CAMILLA STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

MUST SEE 4 BED, 2.5 BATH SPACIOUS COLONIAL WITH OVERVIEWS OF THE CITY OF HAVRE DE GRACE & CHESAPEAKE BAY!! THIS HOME FEATURES A LIVING ROOM WITH PELLET STOVE & HARDWOOD FLOORS--SPACIOUS EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH VINYL FLOORS & ISLAND WITH BREAKFAST BAR--LARGE FAMILY ROOM OFFERS AN ABUNDANCE OF NATURAL LIGHT--MASTER BEDROOM ON UPPER LEVEL WITH ATTACHED MASTER BATH--BEDROOM 2 WITH BONUS ROOM WITH LARGE WALK IN CLOSET AND SLIDING DOORS TO BALCONY--HUGE DECK PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING--SHED FOR STORAGE--1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE!! COME SEE THIS HOME TODAY!!