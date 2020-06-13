/
/
smyrna
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:38 AM
22 Apartments for rent in Smyrna, DE📍
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
506 GREENS BRANCH LANE
506 Greens Branch Lane, Smyrna, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1838 sqft
Tenant Occupied Do Not Disturb - Available approx 8/7/2020, Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in the desired Smyrna school district. Hardwood floors and carpet throughout. Nicely painted with beautiful warm colors.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
680 SMYRNA LEIPSIC ROAD
680 Smyrna Leipsic Road, Smyrna, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1908 sqft
Tenant Occupied - Available after 08/07/2020. Beautiful ranch home with 4 beds and 2 baths. Large front and back yard with a great size driveway. Kitchen and sun room have access to small patio area in the back. Beautiful brick exterior.
1 of 37
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
583 ALFALFA COURT
583 Alfalfa Court, Smyrna, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1320 sqft
Beautiful rental available now. Fully renovated townhome available in Sunnyside Village, stop by today! This home has new carpet, fresh paint, new windows, doors, and new appliances. The home has a pleasant eat-in kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Smyrna
1 of 57
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
490 DUCK CREEK RD
490 Duck Creek Road, Clayton, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1840 sqft
Luxury end unit town house that has been completely remodeled with 2.5 baths and 3 bedrooms; the master bedroom has 9x7 a walk in closet and private master bathroom. All kitchen appliances are new stainless steel, with a beautiful granite tops.
Results within 10 miles of Smyrna
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
22 Units Available
Leander Lakes Luxury Apartment Homes
100 Isabelle Isle Dover, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1386 sqft
Welcome to Leander Lakes Luxury Apartment Homes! Located in Dover, DE, this upscale community is focused on allowing you to relax while everything is taken care of for you.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Village of Westover
8 Units Available
Village Of Westover
120 Pennington Pl, Dover, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,090
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfort is key at Village of Westover Apartment Homes in Dover, DE.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
445 Sitka Spruce Lane
445 Sitka Spruce Lane, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Brand New Townhome For Rent - Come view this brand new Townhouse for rent in sought after Appoquinimink School District.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
140 Stoney Dr
140 Stoney Drive, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1763 sqft
Spacious two story duplex in West Dover - Property Id: 282010 Spacious two story with garage. Living room, dining combination with family room and 1/2 bath on first floor. Kitchen with major appliances. Laundry room with washer and dryer.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgehill
1 Unit Available
36 Greenhill Rd
36 Greenhill Ave, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Cute ranch - Property Id: 281966 Cute two bedroom two bath ranch just off of RT 13. Close to all kinds of shopping, restaurants, base and casino. Nice fenced in back yard. Full basement, washer and dryer, dinning room and living room combo.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
271 PINE VALLEY ROAD
271 Pine Valley Road, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1762 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home with a garage, loft, cathedral ceiling, and wood burning fire place.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Forest Creek Dr
16 Forest Creek Road, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Newly renevated townhouse - Property Id: 267643 New hardwood floors throughout and freshly painted Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267643 Property Id 267643 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5740015)
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
324 TRIBBITT STREET
324 Tribbitt Street, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1422 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 324 TRIBBITT STREET in Dover. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
104 PERIWINKLE DRIVE
104 Periwinkle Drive, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1112 sqft
Outstanding two bedroom town home with a one car garage, it has granite counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. It is located in west Dover close to many amenities and not far from Dover AFB. Apply today!
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4452 W DENNEYS ROAD
4452 West Denneys Road, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2167 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4452 W DENNEYS ROAD in Dover. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
419 ANN MOORE STREET
419 Anne Moore Street, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Two story duplex in the Eden Hill community. Three bedrooms, two and half baths, detached 1 car garage. Convenient location, close to the restaurants, stores, and hospital. Easy access to POW/MIA Parkwya, 12 and 1rds.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
243 AVONBRIDGE DR
243 Avonbridge Drive, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Carriage House in Odessa National Golf Course Community in Appoquinimink School District. 3 brs, 2.1 baths, upper level Laundry Room, 4 piece master bath. Open floor plan w kitchen opened to dining and family room, breakfast bar.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
76 CHESTNUT STREET
76 Chestnut Street, Leipsic, DE
2 Bedrooms
$750
846 sqft
Nice two bedroom one bath home in the town of Leipsic. This home has had nice updates including Ceramic in the kitchen and hardwood in the living room and makes for a nice cost effective place to live. House includes stove & refrigerator.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
21 Heritage Dr
21 Heritage Drive, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1228 sqft
Capital School District - Nice 3 Bedroom townhome located close to local businesses and schools. No thru traffic, small yard and lower recreation room with lots of possibilities. Monthly income needs to be 3x the rent. 1150 x 3 = $3,450.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Edgehill
1 Unit Available
36 GREENHILL AVENUE
36 Greenhill Avenue, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1338 sqft
Great ranch close to all Dover has to offer just off of Rt 13 in the heart of Dover. This cutie has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Dinning room, living room combo with master suite and full bath. Second bedroom shares the hall bath.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Village of Westover
1 Unit Available
255 Northdown Dr
255 Northdown Drive, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1848 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhouse - Property Id: 236731 This townhouse is ready for you in the village of Westover located in West Dover is close to schools, shopping, and minutes away from route 13.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Smyrna, the median rent is $799 for a studio, $906 for a 1-bedroom, $1,070 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,443 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Smyrna, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Smyrna area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and University of Delaware. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Smyrna from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Newark, West Chester, and Bel Air South.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENewark, DEWest Chester, PABel Air South, MDDover, DEEdgewood, MDCamden, NJAberdeen, MDChester, PAVineland, NJ
Glassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJBear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNew Castle, DEElkton, MDStevensville, MDGloucester City, NJDrexel Hill, PAPaoli, PA