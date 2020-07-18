All apartments in Havre de Grace
Find more places like 202 SECRETARIAT DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Havre de Grace, MD
/
202 SECRETARIAT DRIVE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

202 SECRETARIAT DRIVE

202 Secretariat Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Havre de Grace
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

202 Secretariat Drive, Havre de Grace, MD 21078
Bulle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
Bulle Rock must approve tenant. Owner will pay the $300 Bulle Rock board fee to apply. Rent me!! Enjoy fabulous life style at The Residence at Bulle Rock Community. The perfect community, your absolute favorite home. Every part of this home will bring you to your dreams. Main floor living with multiple areas for entertainment. See yourself hosting parties after a full day of swimming at the community pool! Enjoy the use of indoor and outdoor pools, steam room, fitness center, tennis courts, billiards room, walking trails, community center, golf course membership available, jog/walk path, library and meeting room, in addition to many more amenities. Gourmet Pub & Grill Restaurant within walking distance on the Gold Course side. Pristine kitchen with Corian counters, hardwood flooring and a breakfast bar. The kitchen opens to a spacious living room. Enjoy your bright breakfast room which opens to the patio. Walk out to your patio to enjoy a morning cup of coffee. Beautiful master suite boasts huge walk-in closet and a separate sitting room. The large master bath includes a double sink and a tile shower. You will love living the life at Bulle Rock! Enjoy the elevator to visit your friends on the other floors. The board has a fee to get approved. 1 TIME MOVE IN FEE $250 & $250 move out fee. Exclusive gated community, close to restaurants and the town of Havre de Grace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 SECRETARIAT DRIVE have any available units?
202 SECRETARIAT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Havre de Grace, MD.
What amenities does 202 SECRETARIAT DRIVE have?
Some of 202 SECRETARIAT DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 SECRETARIAT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
202 SECRETARIAT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 SECRETARIAT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 202 SECRETARIAT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Havre de Grace.
Does 202 SECRETARIAT DRIVE offer parking?
No, 202 SECRETARIAT DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 202 SECRETARIAT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 SECRETARIAT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 SECRETARIAT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 202 SECRETARIAT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 202 SECRETARIAT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 202 SECRETARIAT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 202 SECRETARIAT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 SECRETARIAT DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 SECRETARIAT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 SECRETARIAT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Cove
1122 Chesapeake Drive, Apt 11A
Havre de Grace, MD 21078

Similar Pages

Havre de Grace 2 BedroomsHavre de Grace 3 Bedrooms
Havre de Grace Apartments with BalconiesHavre de Grace Apartments with Parking
Havre de Grace Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PAAnnapolis, MDWilmington, DEOdenton, MDNewark, DE
West Chester, PACatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDJoppatowne, MDPennsville, NJTimonium, MDEast York, PAMillersville, PACarneys Point, NJ
Leola, PARiverside, MDRed Lion, PAParkesburg, PANorth East, MDThorndale, PAGambrills, MDChester Heights, PAWrightsville, PAIlchester, MDChester, MDEdgemoor, DE

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
Millersville University of PennsylvaniaUniversity of Delaware
Towson University