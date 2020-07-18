202 SECRETARIAT DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool pool table bbq/grill sauna tennis court

Bulle Rock must approve tenant. Owner will pay the $300 Bulle Rock board fee to apply. Rent me!! Enjoy fabulous life style at The Residence at Bulle Rock Community. The perfect community, your absolute favorite home. Every part of this home will bring you to your dreams. Main floor living with multiple areas for entertainment. See yourself hosting parties after a full day of swimming at the community pool! Enjoy the use of indoor and outdoor pools, steam room, fitness center, tennis courts, billiards room, walking trails, community center, golf course membership available, jog/walk path, library and meeting room, in addition to many more amenities. Gourmet Pub & Grill Restaurant within walking distance on the Gold Course side. Pristine kitchen with Corian counters, hardwood flooring and a breakfast bar. The kitchen opens to a spacious living room. Enjoy your bright breakfast room which opens to the patio. Walk out to your patio to enjoy a morning cup of coffee. Beautiful master suite boasts huge walk-in closet and a separate sitting room. The large master bath includes a double sink and a tile shower. You will love living the life at Bulle Rock! Enjoy the elevator to visit your friends on the other floors. The board has a fee to get approved. 1 TIME MOVE IN FEE $250 & $250 move out fee. Exclusive gated community, close to restaurants and the town of Havre de Grace