Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 Bathroom house in Havre de Grace, MD - This property offers fresh paint and new floors throughout, large bedrooms, sun room, patio, one car garage, and huge fenced in yard. Large unfinished basement for lots of storage or entertaining area. Washer/dryer hook up option in both the hallway and basement. Close to 95, dining, shopping. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis with an additional pet deposit.



(RLNE5644532)