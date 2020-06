1200 MEREDITHS FORD ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center parking pool garage

"HAMPTON" NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE A NATIONAL TREASURE. THE HAMPTON MANSION BUILT IN 1783 IS NEARBY THIS LOVELY STONE RANCHER W/REFINISHED HARDWOODS BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW KITCHEN W/STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & GRANITE LEADING TO A BRAND NEW FAMILY ROOM CONNECTED W/THE NEW OVERSIZED TWO CAR GARAGE. ENJOY THE STONE FP IN THE 24' X 13' LIVING RM W/HIGH ELEVATION OF SCENIC VIEWS. THE HAMPTON POOL IS ONE OF THE BEST ASSETS. NEIGHBORS PACK PICNICS AND FISHING LURES & CUT THROUGH BACKYARDS TO HIKE AROUND THE RESERVOIR. THIS COMMUNITY IS JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM THE BUSINESS CENTER, PROVIDING EASY ACCESS TO THE BELTWAY (i-695), AS WELL AS NEARBY CHURCHES, HOSPITALS, RESTAURANTS & MAJOR SHOPPING, INCLUDING THE TOWSON TOWN CENTER MALL & ADJACENT TO THE LOCH RAVEN RESERVOIR, FABULOUS RETREAT FOR HIKERS, BIKERS & THOSE WANTING TO ENJOY THE GREAT OUTDOOR.THIS HOME IS A SPOT YOU WOLD WANT TO CALL HOME FOR MANY YEARS!!!!!!!!!!!!.