All apartments in Hampstead
Find more places like 912 South Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hampstead, MD
/
912 South Main Street
Last updated April 6 2019 at 1:56 PM

912 South Main Street

912 N Main St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

912 N Main St, Hampstead, MD 21074

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 1 bath House. Great porch front cape cod. Large freshly painted living room with laminate flooring. Nice size dining room with built in shelving and a pass thru to the large kitchen. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets. Electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Off the kitchen is a mud room and also a laundry room. Second floor has 4 bedrooms that are all carpeted. Small deck off the one bedroom. There is also a large attic for storage. There is also an unfinished basement for storage as well. Owner pays sewer charges. OIL HEAT.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 South Main Street have any available units?
912 South Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hampstead, MD.
What amenities does 912 South Main Street have?
Some of 912 South Main Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 South Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
912 South Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 South Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 South Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 912 South Main Street offer parking?
No, 912 South Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 912 South Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 South Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 South Main Street have a pool?
No, 912 South Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 912 South Main Street have accessible units?
No, 912 South Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 912 South Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 South Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 912 South Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 South Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCatonsville, MDWestminster, MDReisterstown, MDEldersburg, MDParkville, PANew Freedom, PAHanover, PA
Shrewsbury, PAPikesville, MDRandallstown, MDMays Chapel, MDSykesville, MDMilford Mill, MDTimonium, MDLochearn, MDLutherville, MDStewartstown, PASpry, PACarney, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College