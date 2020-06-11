All apartments in Grasonville
223 PERRYS CORNER ROAD
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

223 PERRYS CORNER ROAD

223 Perrys Corner Road · (443) 660-9229
Location

223 Perrys Corner Road, Grasonville, MD 21638

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1344 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
For Rent! Spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath single family detached home! Well-maintained and landscaped. Features include hardwood floors throughout main, living room w/fireplace, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, chair and crown molding, built-in sound system, gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, Master Bedroom with Master Bath, 2 additional sizable bedrooms, invisible fence, and back deck perfect for entertaining! Handicap accessible rear deck and 14x16 storage shed with electric. Conveniently located close to Rt 301 and backs to Grasonville Park. Co-op fees to be paid upon settlement only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

