223 PERRYS CORNER ROAD

For Rent! Spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath single family detached home! Well-maintained and landscaped. Features include hardwood floors throughout main, living room w/fireplace, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, chair and crown molding, built-in sound system, gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, Master Bedroom with Master Bath, 2 additional sizable bedrooms, invisible fence, and back deck perfect for entertaining! Handicap accessible rear deck and 14x16 storage shed with electric. Conveniently located close to Rt 301 and backs to Grasonville Park. Co-op fees to be paid upon settlement only.