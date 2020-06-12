/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:12 PM
172 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glenn Dale, MD
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
9971 GOOD LUCK ROAD
9971 Good Luck Road, Glenn Dale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1160 sqft
Enjoy the floor to ceiling windows that allows the natural light to shine in this unique apartment, Stylish Vertical and Mini-Blinds Throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Glenn Dale
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
3 Units Available
Woodland Landing
10023 Greenbelt Rd, Seabrook, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1032 sqft
A beautiful community on a well-maintained property. Onsite playground, community room and pool. Newer fitness center. Near the waterfront. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer separate dining rooms and large closets.
Results within 5 miles of Glenn Dale
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
18 Units Available
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
816 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
16 Units Available
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1148 sqft
Units have their own private balconies or patios, and residents have access to the community pool table, gym, playground and swimming pool. Located near Baltimore-Washington Parkway and the beautiful Montpelier Mansion.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
9 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1100 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
$
13 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
9 Units Available
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,977
967 sqft
Open concept floor plans with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces in some units. Designer lighting, breakfast bar and granite countertops in top-of-the-line kitchens.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
22 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
988 sqft
Modern kitchens, ample storage, and private balconies and patios with each apartment. On-site community amenities include pool, playground and grilling area. Pet and family friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
19 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
957 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
17 Units Available
Heritage Square Apartments
7845 Riverdale Road, New Carrollton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
875 sqft
A charming community with smaller buildings. Located near the Beltway and Route 50. On-site amenities include a pool with a sundeck, play area, basketball court, and daycare facility. Updates throughout.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
9 Units Available
Evergreens at Laurel
11737 S Laurel Dr, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
867 sqft
Located in the heart of Laurel, MD, the units available at the Evergreens are affordable, chock full of amenities, pet-friendly and come equipped with an award-winning management team.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
3 Units Available
Lakeside North Apartments
430 Ridge Rd, Greenbelt, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
820 sqft
Perfectly located near the Greenbelt Lake Metro Bus and University of Maryland shuttle. Each unit features wall-to-wall carpeting, dining room and built-in shelving. On-site amenities include pool, playground and free video rentals.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
13 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
15 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1211 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
East Riverdale
10 Units Available
New Carrollton Woods
6285 Fernwood Ter, East Riverdale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
Great location for commuters close to I-495, I-295, and Route 50. Community has stunning landscaping. Units feature lots of closet space, complete appliances packages, and energy saving windows.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
14 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1125 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
15 Units Available
The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
926 sqft
Spacious apartments with unique floor plans, bright living areas, fully equipped kitchens and generous storage space. Community features a swimming pool, dog park and fitness center. Some units have been renovated.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9700 Lake Pointe Court
9700 Lake Pointe Court, Lake Arbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1071 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Condo in Great Location - Property Id: 297496 Controlled access 2 bedroom 2 bathroom first floor condo with walk out patio, wood burning fireplace and assigned parking space with guest passes in Largo, MD.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Goddard
1 Unit Available
8661 Greenbelt Road T2
8661 Greenbelt Rd, Seabrook, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
8661 Greenbelt Road T2 Available 07/01/20 2 bed 1 bath - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - ***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED*** This unit is located in Greenbelt MD seconds from Greenbelt Rd. Spacious, vibrant, and sunny can only describe this spacious home.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
2504 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE
2504 Kent Village Drive, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
512 sqft
***No Showings Until 1st Week of July***Beautiful two bedroom/two bathroom townhouse for rent! Laminate flooring on the main level, freshly painted! One bedroom and full bath on the main level. Master bedroom with full bath on the upper level.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
6000 WESTCHESTER PARK DR #202
6000 Westchester Park Drive, Prince George's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lovely, large and full of light, second floor condo - 2 bedroom, 1 bath, freshly painted and updated - also boasts living room, large kitchen, separate dining room & family combo -- Short travel distance and close to 495.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5530 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE
5530 Karen Elaine Drive, New Carrollton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
867 sqft
Great rental property... Ready to Move In... Two bedroom, one bath condo near the New Carrollton Metro and shopping within minutes. Will be available on July 15th, 2020.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDFort Hunt, VACalverton, MDIlchester, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MD