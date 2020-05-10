9971 GOOD LUCK ROAD

Amenities
Enjoy the floor to ceiling windows that allows the natural light to shine in this unique apartment, Stylish Vertical and Mini-Blinds Throughout. This apartment features include large walk-in closets for extra space, a separate dining room and sunken living room for entertaining guests, deluxe kitchens with generous cabinetry and pantry, luxurious bathrooms with soaking tubs, full-sized washer and dryer, and private terrace, Hardwood Foyer Entrance, plush wall to wall carpeting, individual climate control in your apartment. High-Speed Internet and Cable available. The community distinguishes itself with a swimming pool, playground, and picnic area, all on beautifully landscaped grounds. The community is located less than 15 miles from Washington, DC and offers easy access to the Baltimore-Washington Parkway (I-295) and I-95. Located in the heart of Prince George~s County, it is in close proximity to a number of premiere shopping, dining, and recreation options. * Prices/terms/availability subject to change.