Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:45 AM

9971 GOOD LUCK ROAD

9971 Good Luck Road · (703) 896-5869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9971 Good Luck Road, Glenn Dale, MD 20706

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,725

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
internet access
Enjoy the floor to ceiling windows that allows the natural light to shine in this unique apartment, Stylish Vertical and Mini-Blinds Throughout. This apartment features include large walk-in closets for extra space, a separate dining room and sunken living room for entertaining guests, deluxe kitchens with generous cabinetry and pantry, luxurious bathrooms with soaking tubs, full-sized washer and dryer, and private terrace, Hardwood Foyer Entrance, plush wall to wall carpeting, individual climate control in your apartment. High-Speed Internet and Cable available. The community distinguishes itself with a swimming pool, playground, and picnic area, all on beautifully landscaped grounds. The community is located less than 15 miles from Washington, DC and offers easy access to the Baltimore-Washington Parkway (I-295) and I-95. Located in the heart of Prince George~s County, it is in close proximity to a number of premiere shopping, dining, and recreation options. * Prices/terms/availability subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9971 GOOD LUCK ROAD have any available units?
9971 GOOD LUCK ROAD has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9971 GOOD LUCK ROAD have?
Some of 9971 GOOD LUCK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9971 GOOD LUCK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9971 GOOD LUCK ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9971 GOOD LUCK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9971 GOOD LUCK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Dale.
Does 9971 GOOD LUCK ROAD offer parking?
No, 9971 GOOD LUCK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 9971 GOOD LUCK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9971 GOOD LUCK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9971 GOOD LUCK ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 9971 GOOD LUCK ROAD has a pool.
Does 9971 GOOD LUCK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9971 GOOD LUCK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9971 GOOD LUCK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9971 GOOD LUCK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9971 GOOD LUCK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9971 GOOD LUCK ROAD has units with air conditioning.
