Last updated January 9 2020 at 12:05 AM

9910 FRANKLIN STREET

9910 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

9910 Franklin Street, Glenn Dale, MD 20706

Amenities

internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
Looking for a quiet, neat, individual to move into an all new in-law suite apartment in Lanham, MD. Excellent location! Not far from the New Carrollton metro station, Route 704, Route 450, I-495, Route 50 and the University of Maryland. Rent is $1,299/month and $1,000 security deposit. Rent includes ALL utilities, FREE Verizon Fios Wifi and Cable. SECURITY DEPOSIT WAIVED FOR GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES AND ACTIVE MILITARY!!!Applicant must pass a criminal background check and credit check. No prior evictions. No drug use. No couples. Proof of employment and references required. Text (301) 337-7244 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9910 FRANKLIN STREET have any available units?
9910 FRANKLIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Dale, MD.
Is 9910 FRANKLIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9910 FRANKLIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9910 FRANKLIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9910 FRANKLIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Dale.
Does 9910 FRANKLIN STREET offer parking?
No, 9910 FRANKLIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 9910 FRANKLIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9910 FRANKLIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9910 FRANKLIN STREET have a pool?
No, 9910 FRANKLIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9910 FRANKLIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 9910 FRANKLIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9910 FRANKLIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 9910 FRANKLIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9910 FRANKLIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 9910 FRANKLIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

