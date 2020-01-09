9910 FRANKLIN STREET

Amenities

Looking for a quiet, neat, individual to move into an all new in-law suite apartment in Lanham, MD. Excellent location! Not far from the New Carrollton metro station, Route 704, Route 450, I-495, Route 50 and the University of Maryland. Rent is $1,299/month and $1,000 security deposit. Rent includes ALL utilities, FREE Verizon Fios Wifi and Cable. SECURITY DEPOSIT WAIVED FOR GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES AND ACTIVE MILITARY!!!Applicant must pass a criminal background check and credit check. No prior evictions. No drug use. No couples. Proof of employment and references required. Text (301) 337-7244 for more information.