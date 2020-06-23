All apartments in Glenmont
3 SADDLEBROOK COURT

3 Saddlebrook Court · No Longer Available
Location

3 Saddlebrook Court, Glenmont, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Senior Group Home. PRICE PER ROOM. The Master bedroom w/private bathroom is $3,000 per month. All other rooms $2,000 per month. Price includes weekly groceries, prepared meals, housekeeping and arrangements for transportation to doctors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 SADDLEBROOK COURT have any available units?
3 SADDLEBROOK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenmont, MD.
What amenities does 3 SADDLEBROOK COURT have?
Some of 3 SADDLEBROOK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 SADDLEBROOK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3 SADDLEBROOK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 SADDLEBROOK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3 SADDLEBROOK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenmont.
Does 3 SADDLEBROOK COURT offer parking?
No, 3 SADDLEBROOK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3 SADDLEBROOK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 SADDLEBROOK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 SADDLEBROOK COURT have a pool?
No, 3 SADDLEBROOK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3 SADDLEBROOK COURT have accessible units?
No, 3 SADDLEBROOK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3 SADDLEBROOK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 SADDLEBROOK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 SADDLEBROOK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 SADDLEBROOK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
