Senior Group Home. PRICE PER ROOM. The Master bedroom w/private bathroom is $3,000 per month. All other rooms $2,000 per month. Price includes weekly groceries, prepared meals, housekeeping and arrangements for transportation to doctors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3 SADDLEBROOK COURT have any available units?
3 SADDLEBROOK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenmont, MD.
What amenities does 3 SADDLEBROOK COURT have?
Some of 3 SADDLEBROOK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 SADDLEBROOK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3 SADDLEBROOK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.