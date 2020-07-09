1558 HUGO CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground garage sauna

Available now!! Well maintained and clean garage townhouse in Tivoli featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, and 1 Half Bathroom with 3 levels of living space. Enjoy an eat-in kitchen, separate dining room & living room leading to a flagstone patio and fenced in yard. Upstairs you'll find a spacious Master Suite with large closets and vanity area. The lower level offers a great sized rec room and ample storage too! Community exercise room, sauna, & tot lot. Close to Metro! Application fee $45 Good credit & income.