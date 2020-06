Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range walk in closets Property Amenities

Freshly painted! New windows throughout! Owner installing new stove next week! Large partially fenced yard. No smokers and no pets. Master bedroom has walk in closet and private en suite bath. Gleaming hard wood floors on main and upper level. Lower levels have SO much room for play and family! Which level will you use for your man cave? To make an application please go to https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/833533