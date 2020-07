Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

This beautiful rancher single family home is nestled on 2.12 acres of land on top of a hill with stunning view of the surrounding. It has designer features such as two fireplaces, hardwood flooring, a sprawling floor plan,updated bathrooms, formal living room, dining room and sun-room. It has a fully finished basement with its own kitchenette, bathroom and shower.