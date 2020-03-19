8020 Greenspring Valley Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking pool garage

This 3 bed 2 full and 2 half bath townhome has been meticulously maintained and has many updates throughout! Brand new stainless steel appliances and refreshed cabinets in the open kitchen. .Hardwoods on main level, open living and dining. Enjoy relaxing on the large deck that faces lush green space. Master features separate dressing area and large WIC. Updated bath w/separate walk-in shower. Ample sized secondary rooms get plenty of natural light. Vaulted ceilings throughout top level. Finished walk-out basement with laminate hardwood. Park your car in the garage, or the 2 designated spaces. Located in Mcdonogh Township, it is minutes away from fine dining and shopping options. Easy access to commuter route. Small pets case by case. NO CALLS PLEASE TEXT OR EMAIL Catherine 443.583.4420.