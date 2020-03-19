All apartments in Garrison
Last updated March 19 2020 at 8:19 PM

8020 Greenspring Valley Road

8020 Greenspring Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

8020 Greenspring Valley Road, Garrison, MD 21117

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
This 3 bed 2 full and 2 half bath townhome has been meticulously maintained and has many updates throughout! Brand new stainless steel appliances and refreshed cabinets in the open kitchen. .Hardwoods on main level, open living and dining. Enjoy relaxing on the large deck that faces lush green space. Master features separate dressing area and large WIC. Updated bath w/separate walk-in shower. Ample sized secondary rooms get plenty of natural light. Vaulted ceilings throughout top level. Finished walk-out basement with laminate hardwood. Park your car in the garage, or the 2 designated spaces. Located in Mcdonogh Township, it is minutes away from fine dining and shopping options. Easy access to commuter route. Small pets case by case. NO CALLS PLEASE TEXT OR EMAIL Catherine 443.583.4420.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8020 Greenspring Valley Road have any available units?
8020 Greenspring Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garrison, MD.
What amenities does 8020 Greenspring Valley Road have?
Some of 8020 Greenspring Valley Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8020 Greenspring Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
8020 Greenspring Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8020 Greenspring Valley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8020 Greenspring Valley Road is pet friendly.
Does 8020 Greenspring Valley Road offer parking?
Yes, 8020 Greenspring Valley Road offers parking.
Does 8020 Greenspring Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8020 Greenspring Valley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8020 Greenspring Valley Road have a pool?
Yes, 8020 Greenspring Valley Road has a pool.
Does 8020 Greenspring Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 8020 Greenspring Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8020 Greenspring Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8020 Greenspring Valley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8020 Greenspring Valley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8020 Greenspring Valley Road does not have units with air conditioning.

