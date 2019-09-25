All apartments in Garrison
Location

8009 Greenspring Way, Garrison, MD 21117

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bedroom condo located in the Garrison community of the Lodge at McDonogh boasts a huge living room/dining room combo with wood flooring and a cozy fireplace. A fully-equipped kitchen offers granite countertops and pass through for ease of entertaining. The master suite provides ample closet space and large bathroom vanity plus an additional bedroom and hall bath for added convenience. Additional features include a full-size washer/dryer and private balcony with wooded view.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4929053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8009 Greenspring Way Apt F have any available units?
8009 Greenspring Way Apt F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garrison, MD.
What amenities does 8009 Greenspring Way Apt F have?
Some of 8009 Greenspring Way Apt F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8009 Greenspring Way Apt F currently offering any rent specials?
8009 Greenspring Way Apt F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8009 Greenspring Way Apt F pet-friendly?
No, 8009 Greenspring Way Apt F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garrison.
Does 8009 Greenspring Way Apt F offer parking?
No, 8009 Greenspring Way Apt F does not offer parking.
Does 8009 Greenspring Way Apt F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8009 Greenspring Way Apt F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8009 Greenspring Way Apt F have a pool?
No, 8009 Greenspring Way Apt F does not have a pool.
Does 8009 Greenspring Way Apt F have accessible units?
No, 8009 Greenspring Way Apt F does not have accessible units.
Does 8009 Greenspring Way Apt F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8009 Greenspring Way Apt F has units with dishwashers.
Does 8009 Greenspring Way Apt F have units with air conditioning?
No, 8009 Greenspring Way Apt F does not have units with air conditioning.

