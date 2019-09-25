8009 Greenspring Way Apt F.

Amenities

2 bedroom condo located in the Garrison community of the Lodge at McDonogh boasts a huge living room/dining room combo with wood flooring and a cozy fireplace. A fully-equipped kitchen offers granite countertops and pass through for ease of entertaining. The master suite provides ample closet space and large bathroom vanity plus an additional bedroom and hall bath for added convenience. Additional features include a full-size washer/dryer and private balcony with wooded view.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



