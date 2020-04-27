8002 Township Drive Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom Condo- Owings Mills, MD - Don't miss out on this large 1st floor unit. This unit offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths in an open layout. As well new wood laminate flooring, washer and dryer in unit, walk-in master bedroom closet as well as a ton of other closet space. The property is conveniently located near lots of shopping, restaurant and Stevenson University. Plus Minutes away from I-695 and 795.



Water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal, and landscaping all included in the rent.



Voucher Holders are welcome to apply.



Call now to set an appointment or view our video showing in the photos!



*One Year Lease required

*Vouchers are welcome to apply

*$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over

*Background and Credit Check Required.



