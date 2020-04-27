All apartments in Garrison
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

8002 Township Drive Unit C

8002 Township Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8002 Township Drive, Garrison, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Condo- Owings Mills, MD - Don't miss out on this large 1st floor unit. This unit offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths in an open layout. As well new wood laminate flooring, washer and dryer in unit, walk-in master bedroom closet as well as a ton of other closet space. The property is conveniently located near lots of shopping, restaurant and Stevenson University. Plus Minutes away from I-695 and 795.

Water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal, and landscaping all included in the rent.

Voucher Holders are welcome to apply.

Call now to set an appointment or view our video showing in the photos!

*One Year Lease required
*Vouchers are welcome to apply
*$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over
*Background and Credit Check Required.

(RLNE4754074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8002 Township Drive Unit C have any available units?
8002 Township Drive Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garrison, MD.
What amenities does 8002 Township Drive Unit C have?
Some of 8002 Township Drive Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8002 Township Drive Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
8002 Township Drive Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8002 Township Drive Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 8002 Township Drive Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 8002 Township Drive Unit C offer parking?
No, 8002 Township Drive Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 8002 Township Drive Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8002 Township Drive Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8002 Township Drive Unit C have a pool?
No, 8002 Township Drive Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 8002 Township Drive Unit C have accessible units?
No, 8002 Township Drive Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 8002 Township Drive Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 8002 Township Drive Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8002 Township Drive Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 8002 Township Drive Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
