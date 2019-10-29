7 CHAMPIONSHIP COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking tennis court

Rarely Available Garage Townhome in the desirable Owings Mills / Garrison Community of Coach House at McDonogh - nearly 2,000 square feet of living space! Garage & Driveway parking (plus guest parking). Large Deck off the Dining Room. Spacious Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings & Private Master Bathroom & Walk-in Closet, Built-in Vanity too & dressing area too. Wood Floors on the main level. Fully Finished Family Room with Level Walkout to backyard. All appliances included plus washer & dryer. Access to Tennis Courts & Community Pool. Just 3 miles from I-695 & 1.5 miles from I-795. (government rent vouchers not accepted).