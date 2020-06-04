All apartments in Garrison
148 Wimbledon Ln
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

148 Wimbledon Ln

148 Wimbledon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

148 Wimbledon Lane, Garrison, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
Must-see 3 Bedroom Townhome just off I-695 in Owings Mills! - Must-see 3 bedroom townhome just off I-695 in Owings Mills! Welcoming open interior offers wood flooring, large windows, and convenient bath! Separate dining area leads to a rear deck and large well-equipped kitchen with generous storage perfect for entertaining. Spacious upper level boasts a master suite with walk-in closet and access to the shared full bath plus 2 additional bedrooms. Partially finished basement has added living space as well as a separate laundry area with full size washer/dryer included!

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Wimbledon Ln have any available units?
148 Wimbledon Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garrison, MD.
What amenities does 148 Wimbledon Ln have?
Some of 148 Wimbledon Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Wimbledon Ln currently offering any rent specials?
148 Wimbledon Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Wimbledon Ln pet-friendly?
No, 148 Wimbledon Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garrison.
Does 148 Wimbledon Ln offer parking?
Yes, 148 Wimbledon Ln offers parking.
Does 148 Wimbledon Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 Wimbledon Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Wimbledon Ln have a pool?
No, 148 Wimbledon Ln does not have a pool.
Does 148 Wimbledon Ln have accessible units?
No, 148 Wimbledon Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Wimbledon Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 Wimbledon Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Wimbledon Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 Wimbledon Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

