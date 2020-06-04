148 Wimbledon Ln

Amenities
Must-see 3 Bedroom Townhome just off I-695 in Owings Mills! - Must-see 3 bedroom townhome just off I-695 in Owings Mills! Welcoming open interior offers wood flooring, large windows, and convenient bath! Separate dining area leads to a rear deck and large well-equipped kitchen with generous storage perfect for entertaining. Spacious upper level boasts a master suite with walk-in closet and access to the shared full bath plus 2 additional bedrooms. Partially finished basement has added living space as well as a separate laundry area with full size washer/dryer included!
Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com
