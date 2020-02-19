4804 Strathmore Avenue

Amenities
* CONTACT: Reg Morgan by e-mail
or phone call to confirm visits, until Sept.5, 2018.
* HOUSE: Brick cape-cod, family home, 3 levels, well-maintained.
* MAIN FLOOR: 3 bedrooms, full bathroom (2.5 total).
- Living room w/fireplace, separate dining room.
- Kitchen (large, eat-in) w/gas-stove, fridge, dishwasher, station w/drawers & cupboards.
- Double-pane thermal noise reduction windows throughout.
* LOWER LEVEL: Finished basement, 1.5 baths, laundry washer/dryer, gas furnace,
electric central cooling air conditioner, workshop.
* UPPER LEVEL: Attic LR, guestroom and storage.
* YARD: Oak trees at front, large fenced backyard, covered patio, storage shed.
* PARKING: U-driveway off-street parking, landscaping.
* LOCATION: Convenient, historic Garrett Park / Kensington post office.
- NIH/Navy 3 miles south on Rockville Pike, Ride-On bus & Metro nearby, Marc train half-mile.
- Walk to Strathmore Music Center, White Flint, 2 Elementary Schools.
* LEASE: Available for showing and rental with annual lease, August-Sept. 2018
- 1 month refundable security deposit, monthly rent in advance, 1-2 year lease.
- Utility costs (gas, electricity, water) paid by tenant for usage.