4804 Strathmore Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

* CONTACT: Reg Morgan by e-mail

or phone call to confirm visits, until Sept.5, 2018.



* HOUSE: Brick cape-cod, family home, 3 levels, well-maintained.

* MAIN FLOOR: 3 bedrooms, full bathroom (2.5 total).

- Living room w/fireplace, separate dining room.

- Kitchen (large, eat-in) w/gas-stove, fridge, dishwasher, station w/drawers & cupboards.

- Double-pane thermal noise reduction windows throughout.

* LOWER LEVEL: Finished basement, 1.5 baths, laundry washer/dryer, gas furnace,

electric central cooling air conditioner, workshop.

* UPPER LEVEL: Attic LR, guestroom and storage.

* YARD: Oak trees at front, large fenced backyard, covered patio, storage shed.

* PARKING: U-driveway off-street parking, landscaping.

* LOCATION: Convenient, historic Garrett Park / Kensington post office.

- NIH/Navy 3 miles south on Rockville Pike, Ride-On bus & Metro nearby, Marc train half-mile.

- Walk to Strathmore Music Center, White Flint, 2 Elementary Schools.

* LEASE: Available for showing and rental with annual lease, August-Sept. 2018

- 1 month refundable security deposit, monthly rent in advance, 1-2 year lease.

- Utility costs (gas, electricity, water) paid by tenant for usage.