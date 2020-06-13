Apartment List
/
MD
/
gambrills
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

179 Apartments for rent in Gambrills, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Odenton
20 Units Available
Beacon at Waugh Chapel
1433 S Main Chapel Way, Gambrills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from Robert Crain Highway and a short distance from I-97. Luxury apartments with cable, balcony or patio and hardwood flooring throughout. Community facilities include a clubhouse, a business center and beautiful gardens.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
202 JENNY GAY CT
202 Jenny Gay Court, Gambrills, MD
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
Enjoy Social Distancing with Suburban Convenience. Large 6400 sq ft on Beautiful Wooded 1.61 acre lot! Private 28 Home Community just minutes from Annapolis, Baltimore and DC. This Open Floor Plan Home caters to Every Family Members Needs.
Results within 1 mile of Gambrills
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
$
South Gate
7 Units Available
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,329
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1088 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
South Gate
8 Units Available
Pointe at Harpers Mill
600 Harpers Mill Rd, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1027 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pointe at Harpers Mill in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South Gate
63 Units Available
Chesapeake Glen
8034 Greenleaf Ter, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,320
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1075 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to Baltimore Washington Airport, I-97, I-695 and Route 100. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community features gym, maintenance, pool and tennis.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Odenton
33 Units Available
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Odenton
14 Units Available
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,647
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Odenton
20 Units Available
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1080 sqft
Convenience and luxury meet in recently units boasting hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly complex has playground, pool and tennis court. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-97 for those commuting.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
South Gate
Contact for Availability
Village Square
8096 Crainmont Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,072
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1330 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
600 ROLLING HILL WALK
600 Rolling Hill Walk, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1120 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath top level condo in Lions Gate. Vaulted Ceilings, fireplace. Neutral colors through out home. Updated kitchen and bathrooms.., Breakfast Bar and den. Washer & Dryer in unit, balcony off master bedroom. Professionally Managed

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1309 Quarterpath Lane
1309 Quarterpath Ln, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Single Family Home - Great Location, minutes to Fort MEade, DOD, DSA, NSA , Arundel Mills, BWI, and routes 32, 100, & 97, Approximately 3000 sq ft of living space.
Results within 5 miles of Gambrills
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
$
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
$
Glen Burnie
6 Units Available
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
880 sqft
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
14 Units Available
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1152 sqft
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
$
13 Units Available
Lake Village Townhomes
8001 Laketowne Ct, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1018 sqft
Close to BWI and major highways. Townhomes with two to three bedrooms and in-unit laundry. Pet- and family-friendly community with playground and tennis courts. Twenty-four-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,088
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1105 sqft
Wood floors, in-unit laundry, alarm systems, and eat-in dining rooms create home-like two-bedroom units. Playground on-site for residents' enjoyment. In a suburban area close to elementary school, parks, and family-friendly amenities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,675
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1410 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
16 Units Available
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir, Crofton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,503
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
997 sqft
Located near Crofton Elementary School and close to Highway 3 and Davidsonville Road. Luxurious apartments featuring fully equipped kitchens. Walk-in closets and attractive fireplaces. All residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Odenton
13 Units Available
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,812
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,842
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Odenton
63 Units Available
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1230 sqft
At Monarch, the lines between inside and outside, communal and cozy, ''must-have'' and ''wow-now-I-need-to-have'' effortlessly blur.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
13 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,538
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,948
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,392
1484 sqft
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Somerset Woods
1833 Richfield Dr, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1125 sqft
Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, central heating and cooling, choice of hardwood or tile flooring and lots of natural lighting. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-95. For dining, Case Della Nonna Italian is nearby.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Odenton
18 Units Available
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
13 Units Available
The Elms at Stoney Run Village
7581 Stoney Run Dr, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,483
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-95 and I-195. Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchen. Loft ceilings, patio or balcony and personal garages. Amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a fitness center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Gambrills, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Gambrills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Gambrills 1 BedroomsGambrills 2 BedroomsGambrills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGambrills 3 BedroomsGambrills Accessible Apartments
Gambrills Apartments with BalconyGambrills Apartments with GarageGambrills Apartments with GymGambrills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGambrills Apartments with Parking
Gambrills Apartments with PoolGambrills Apartments with Washer-DryerGambrills Dog Friendly ApartmentsGambrills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDStevensville, MDFerndale, MDCoral Hills, MDChester, MD
Summerfield, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDSeverna Park, MDLake Shore, MDEldersburg, MDWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDCalverton, MDIlchester, MDForest Glen, MDCape St. Claire, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College