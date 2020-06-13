/
3 bedroom apartments
190 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gambrills, MD
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
202 JENNY GAY CT
202 Jenny Gay Court, Gambrills, MD
Enjoy Social Distancing with Suburban Convenience. Large 6400 sq ft on Beautiful Wooded 1.61 acre lot! Private 28 Home Community just minutes from Annapolis, Baltimore and DC. This Open Floor Plan Home caters to Every Family Members Needs.
Results within 1 mile of Gambrills
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
South Gate
10 Units Available
The Elms at Old Mill
602 Milldam Ct. #11, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1113 sqft
Near local shopping, dining, schools, and I-97. Apartments feature kitchens with hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms and living rooms, washer/dryer, and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, and BBQ/picnic area.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
South Gate
7 Units Available
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1088 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Gate
63 Units Available
Chesapeake Glen
8034 Greenleaf Ter, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1075 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to Baltimore Washington Airport, I-97, I-695 and Route 100. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community features gym, maintenance, pool and tennis.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Odenton
20 Units Available
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1080 sqft
Convenience and luxury meet in recently units boasting hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly complex has playground, pool and tennis court. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-97 for those commuting.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Odenton
34 Units Available
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
South Gate
Contact for Availability
Village Square
8096 Crainmont Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1330 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
478 west ct
478 West Court, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated Unit off I-97&MD100/Close to Fort Meade - Property Id: 278500 Spacious 4bedroom with a full finish basement. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Ready to move in on JUNE 1st . Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1309 Quarterpath Lane
1309 Quarterpath Ln, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Single Family Home - Great Location, minutes to Fort MEade, DOD, DSA, NSA , Arundel Mills, BWI, and routes 32, 100, & 97, Approximately 3000 sq ft of living space.
Results within 5 miles of Gambrills
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1105 sqft
Wood floors, in-unit laundry, alarm systems, and eat-in dining rooms create home-like two-bedroom units. Playground on-site for residents' enjoyment. In a suburban area close to elementary school, parks, and family-friendly amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Odenton
13 Units Available
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,842
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
14 Units Available
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,881
1152 sqft
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Somerset Woods
1833 Richfield Dr, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1125 sqft
Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, central heating and cooling, choice of hardwood or tile flooring and lots of natural lighting. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-95. For dining, Case Della Nonna Italian is nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
13 Units Available
Lake Village Townhomes
8001 Laketowne Ct, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1018 sqft
Close to BWI and major highways. Townhomes with two to three bedrooms and in-unit laundry. Pet- and family-friendly community with playground and tennis courts. Twenty-four-hour maintenance service.
Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
Glen Burnie
6 Units Available
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
880 sqft
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1410 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ferndale
8 Units Available
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1054 sqft
The Townes of Heritage Hill offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom Townhomes for rent. Located in Glen Burnie, Maryland, our beautiful Townhomes offer fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers in every home, central air and more.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Odenton
63 Units Available
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1230 sqft
At Monarch, the lines between inside and outside, communal and cozy, ''must-have'' and ''wow-now-I-need-to-have'' effortlessly blur.
Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
13 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,392
1484 sqft
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
26 Units Available
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1348 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
The Villas at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Circle, Hanover, KS
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1415 sqft
Picture this tranquil 25-acre gated-community landscaped with manicured greenery, mature trees and meandering pathways. These neo-traditional architecturally-designed Villa apartments have personal attached garages rich in ambiance.
Last updated April 14 at 10:30am
Ferndale
30 Units Available
Regency Club
6001 Heritage Hill Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1215 sqft
The Regency Club in Glen Burnie, MD, enjoys proximity to Annapolis and the commuter-friendly Route 2 and I-97. Apartments are spacious and come with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Amenities include lobby, courtyard, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Odenton
1 Unit Available
2666 STREAMVIEW DRIVE
2666 Streamview Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2510 sqft
Extremely well kept and updated garage townhouse in the heart of Piney Orchard. The main level offers a cozy family room with gas fireplace and sliding doors to the backyard.
