2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:16 PM
134 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fulton, MD
40 Units Available
The Vine
10945 Price Manor Way, Fulton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1206 sqft
About 15 minutes from Downtown Columbus in a wooded area. Luxury apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open kitchens and granite countertops. On-site yoga facility, resort-like pool, tech lounge and bike storage. Stunning views.
Results within 5 miles of Fulton
Downtown Columbia
20 Units Available
Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1115 sqft
The Symphony Woods park and The Mall in Columbia are both just minutes from this property. The green community offers a clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances.
33 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1163 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
Hickory Ridge
15 Units Available
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1100 sqft
Close to The Mall in Columbia. Open-concept floor plans featuring private patios. Wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets and black appliances in every apartment. On-site Wi-Fi lounge, coffee bar, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Hickory Ridge
3 Units Available
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1074 sqft
Close to all major routes, including 1-70 and I-95, these apartments are located in Columbia, Maryland -- voted the eighth-best place to live in MONEY magazine. Beautiful amenities, including ceramic-tile bath, lofts and skylights.
5 Units Available
Middletowne & The Dona
14800 4th St, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1034 sqft
Are you looking for townhome-style living at a fraction of the price? Do you want something that's highly walkable and close to all transit? Look no further than Middletowne Apartments!
Kings Contrivance
14 Units Available
The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1017 sqft
Convenient to Columbia between Washington and Baltimore, this apartment home community boasts a 24-hour gym, a pool and fitness trails. Interior features include intrusion alarms, wood-burning fireplaces and in-home laundry.
Kings Contrivance
7 Units Available
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1017 sqft
Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, this apartment community features a dog park, fitness trails and a grilling area. The garden-style homes boast upgraded kitchens, intrusion alarms and closets with built-in organizers.
Oakland Mills
35 Units Available
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
Recently renovated units with an elegant kitchen including all appliances and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony. Swimming pool, playground, 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and elevator. Pet friendly.
14 Units Available
Country Place
3900 Blackburn Ln, Burtonsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1014 sqft
Fitness center, outdoor pool, and dog park in handsome apartment community. Units offer lots of space with large windows for ample natural lighting. Just off Route 29 and minutes from dining at Cuba De Ayer.
Harpers Choice
9 Units Available
Harpers Forest
5980 Turnabout Ln, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
825 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with on-site laundry, playground, 24-hour maintenance, and ample parking. Air-conditioned units boast energy-efficient appliances and wall-to-wall carpeting. Close to Highway 29, I-70, and I-95.
Kings Contrivance
11 Units Available
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1040 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
14 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1127 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Hickory Ridge
8 Units Available
eaves Columbia Town Center
10300 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
1192 sqft
Adjacent to Symphony Woods and near Route 29 in Columbia. Units have real wood cabinets, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Plenty of parking and pets are allowed.
Laurel Lakes
9 Units Available
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
Harpers Choice
7 Units Available
Cedar Place
5458 Harpers Farm Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1056 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and private laundry. Community has a dog park and sparkling pool. Just minutes from Harper's Choice and the local skate park.
Kings Contrivance
17 Units Available
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
939 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Wilde Lake
29 Units Available
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1162 sqft
1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with open kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, bbq/grill area, car charging and fitness center. Wilde Lake near US-29 and Howard Community College.
10 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1030 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
12 Units Available
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1011 sqft
Newly-renovated apartments with modern design, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Complex offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis court and well-equipped gym. Close to Fairland Recreational Park for outdoor family fun and activities.
12 Units Available
The Centre at Silver Spring
3310 Teagarden Cir, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1032 sqft
A short walk from Edgewood Neighborhood Park and Highway 29, these apartments feature essential kitchen appliances, walk-in closets and either a balcony or patio. Community facilities include a pool, a playground and guest parking.
Downtown Columbia
13 Units Available
The Gramercy
10601 Gramercy Pl, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,159
1054 sqft
Located across the street from the Mall in Columbia. Residence offers seven different floor plans, ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments. Some units have lofts and nine-foot ceilings. All include air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
North Laurel
6 Units Available
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1165 sqft
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.
Downtown Columbia
163 Units Available
Juniper
6000 Merriweather Drive, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,401
1187 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Juniper in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
