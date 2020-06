Amenities

This 2BR 1BA Move-In Ready Rambler has an Eat-In Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Unfinished Full Basement with Pool Table and Extra Fridge. Main level laundry and extra freezer. Handicap ramp on rear of home. It is within walking distance to antique stores, post office, and restaurant plus it is a great home for commuters. Centrally located to all the top locations 40 mins to Annapolis. Close to Andrews AFB and DC. Pets case by case. All occupants 18+ must apply and be on lease.