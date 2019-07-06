Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly bbq/grill extra storage

10604 Lorain Ave. Available 08/01/19 Spectacular 4BR/ 2BA Cape Cod in WOODMOOR neighborhood! - Spectacular 4BR/ 2BA Cape in sought out WOODMOOR neighborhood in Silver Spring. Walk through your front door to an open family room/ dining room floor plan leading to kitchen. Main level also offers 1 bedroom,1 full bath and den with built-ins perfect for a home office. Deck leading off of den to backyard, perfect for BBQ and entertaining! Second level is cozy with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Basement offers laundry, space for relaxation and extra storage!



2.5 miles to bustling Downtown Silver Spring attractions, restaurants and Metro.



Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease Terms:

- 12 month lease minimum

- No smoking

- Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care



To apply, please visit our website at www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.



(RLNE3167339)