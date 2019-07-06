All apartments in Four Corners
Four Corners, MD
10604 Lorain Ave.
10604 Lorain Ave.

10604 Lorain Avenue · No Longer Available
10604 Lorain Avenue, Four Corners, MD 20901
Woodmoor

extra storage
patio / balcony
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10604 Lorain Ave. Available 08/01/19 Spectacular 4BR/ 2BA Cape Cod in WOODMOOR neighborhood! - Spectacular 4BR/ 2BA Cape in sought out WOODMOOR neighborhood in Silver Spring. Walk through your front door to an open family room/ dining room floor plan leading to kitchen. Main level also offers 1 bedroom,1 full bath and den with built-ins perfect for a home office. Deck leading off of den to backyard, perfect for BBQ and entertaining! Second level is cozy with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Basement offers laundry, space for relaxation and extra storage!

2.5 miles to bustling Downtown Silver Spring attractions, restaurants and Metro.

Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease Terms:
- 12 month lease minimum
- No smoking
- Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care

To apply, please visit our website at www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
