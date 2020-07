Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Close to Downtown Silver Spring, Bethesda and DC. Charming home with an updated beautiful kitchen, updated bathrooms, fresh paint and more. The home features both separate dining & a breakfast room, ample closet space in the master bedroom & a luxury master bathroom with separate shower / tub. This home offers plenty of parking , out door space on the deck and yard. Close to public transit!