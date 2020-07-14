7635 TELAMON WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool garage new construction

Almost brand new construction! This gorgeous home has all the bells and whistles you could hope for. There is a 1 car garage with plenty of extra street parking. The lower level is HUGE with a walkout to the backyard overlooking the woods. The main level is an entertainers dream with a totally open concept, GIANT center island, family room and gourmet kitchen. All of the bedrooms are spacious with great closet space and the master has a luxury bathroom to relax in after a long day. The community offers a pool, fitness center, dog park and more!