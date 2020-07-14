7635 TELAMON WAY

Amenities
Almost brand new construction! This gorgeous home has all the bells and whistles you could hope for. There is a 1 car garage with plenty of extra street parking. The lower level is HUGE with a walkout to the backyard overlooking the woods. The main level is an entertainers dream with a totally open concept, GIANT center island, family room and gourmet kitchen. All of the bedrooms are spacious with great closet space and the master has a luxury bathroom to relax in after a long day. The community offers a pool, fitness center, dog park and more!