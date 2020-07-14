All apartments in Fort Meade
Find more places like 7635 TELAMON WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Meade, MD
/
7635 TELAMON WAY
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

7635 TELAMON WAY

7635 Telamon Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Meade
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7635 Telamon Way, Fort Meade, MD 20794

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Almost brand new construction! This gorgeous home has all the bells and whistles you could hope for. There is a 1 car garage with plenty of extra street parking. The lower level is HUGE with a walkout to the backyard overlooking the woods. The main level is an entertainers dream with a totally open concept, GIANT center island, family room and gourmet kitchen. All of the bedrooms are spacious with great closet space and the master has a luxury bathroom to relax in after a long day. The community offers a pool, fitness center, dog park and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7635 TELAMON WAY have any available units?
7635 TELAMON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Meade, MD.
What amenities does 7635 TELAMON WAY have?
Some of 7635 TELAMON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7635 TELAMON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7635 TELAMON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7635 TELAMON WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 7635 TELAMON WAY is pet friendly.
Does 7635 TELAMON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 7635 TELAMON WAY offers parking.
Does 7635 TELAMON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7635 TELAMON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7635 TELAMON WAY have a pool?
Yes, 7635 TELAMON WAY has a pool.
Does 7635 TELAMON WAY have accessible units?
No, 7635 TELAMON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7635 TELAMON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7635 TELAMON WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7635 TELAMON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7635 TELAMON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fort Meade 3 BedroomsFort Meade Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fort Meade Apartments with ParkingFort Meade Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Fort Meade Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Colesville, MDRosaryville, MDFerndale, MDNorth Kensington, MDClinton, MDMays Chapel, MDGlenn Dale, MDCoral Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College