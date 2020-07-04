All apartments in Forestville
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

7101 Donnell Place

7101 Donnell Place · No Longer Available
Location

7101 Donnell Place, Forestville, MD 20747

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: ; Parking: ; Monthly rent: $1475.00; IMRID22120

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7101 Donnell Place have any available units?
7101 Donnell Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forestville, MD.
What amenities does 7101 Donnell Place have?
Some of 7101 Donnell Place's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7101 Donnell Place currently offering any rent specials?
7101 Donnell Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7101 Donnell Place pet-friendly?
No, 7101 Donnell Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forestville.
Does 7101 Donnell Place offer parking?
Yes, 7101 Donnell Place offers parking.
Does 7101 Donnell Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7101 Donnell Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7101 Donnell Place have a pool?
No, 7101 Donnell Place does not have a pool.
Does 7101 Donnell Place have accessible units?
No, 7101 Donnell Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7101 Donnell Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7101 Donnell Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 7101 Donnell Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7101 Donnell Place does not have units with air conditioning.

