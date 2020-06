5101 CORNELIAS PROSPECT DR

Amenities

CALL BILL AT 301-675-3352 LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! WOW! ONE LEFT! A LUXURY BASEMENT ROOM FOR RENT WITH YOUR OWN PRIVATE BATHROOM INSIDE YOUR BEDROOM. IT CAN COME COMPLETELY FURNISHED OR NOT. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED. YOU HAVE YOUR OWN PARKING SPOT UP IN THE DRIVEWAY AND A PRIVATE ENTRANCE. LOCATED ON TWO ACRES IN THE SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY OF FAIRWOOD IN BOWIE. MARBLE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE UNIT WITH HIGH CEILINGS. A CEILING FAN IN YOUR BEDROOM. SHARED COMMON AREAS ARE A HUGE KITCHEN WITH BLACK STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, LARGE LIVING ROOM AREA, AND WASHER & DRYER AREA. CLOSE TO GODARD SPACE CENTER, MARYLAND UNIVERSITY COLLEGE PARK, BOWIE STATE UNIVERSITY, SHOPPING (STARBUCKS, GOLDS GYM, SAFEWAY ECT.), METRO BUS, NEW CARROLLTON METRO STATION, WASHINGTON DC, ANNAPOLIS, BALTIMORE. A MUST SEE! CALL BILL AT 301-675-3352.