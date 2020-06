Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Live in a piece of history in this beautifully restored corner lot home. This historic home was previously owned by John S. Johnson. Gorgeous hardwood floors and it feels like coming home. Great tax credits with this home close to all the major highways, shopping and Metro. Rent with Option