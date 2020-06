Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Freshly Painted and carpeted ready to move right in! Open floorplan with hrdwd in LR, custom window treatments,sconce lighting & crown moldings. Country Kitchen/DR has french doors which opens to your private deck and patio with stone decorative walls & gardens. Three good size bedrooms upstairs and spacious Family Rm with Brick Fireplace in lower level . Come and enjoy this easy living home!