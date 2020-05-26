All apartments in Edgemere
9230 NORTH POINT ROAD
Last updated May 26 2020 at 5:59 PM

9230 NORTH POINT ROAD

9230 North Point Road · (443) 695-4735
Location

9230 North Point Road, Edgemere, MD 21052

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 6000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Rent! Rare find, 270 ' wide WATERFRONT home sited on 0.95 Acres. This 3 year plus old home offers 6 Bedrooms and 4 full Baths. Open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, beautiful bathrooms. Hardwood floor through all 3 upper levels. Wide open backyard facing North Point State Park, Quiet and Private. Great views of the water from all Bedrooms. Enjoy 3 Levels of Decks, a ground level Patio, outdoor living, Crabbing, Fishing, watching wild life. Public Water and Sewer. This almost 6000 SQFT Finished Living space home also has a 3 car garage. It is 12 miles from Johns Hopkins, 40 miles to DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9230 NORTH POINT ROAD have any available units?
9230 NORTH POINT ROAD has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9230 NORTH POINT ROAD have?
Some of 9230 NORTH POINT ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9230 NORTH POINT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9230 NORTH POINT ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9230 NORTH POINT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9230 NORTH POINT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgemere.
Does 9230 NORTH POINT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9230 NORTH POINT ROAD does offer parking.
Does 9230 NORTH POINT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9230 NORTH POINT ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9230 NORTH POINT ROAD have a pool?
No, 9230 NORTH POINT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9230 NORTH POINT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9230 NORTH POINT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9230 NORTH POINT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9230 NORTH POINT ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9230 NORTH POINT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9230 NORTH POINT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
