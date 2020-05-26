9230 NORTH POINT ROAD

Amenities

For Rent! Rare find, 270 ' wide WATERFRONT home sited on 0.95 Acres. This 3 year plus old home offers 6 Bedrooms and 4 full Baths. Open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, beautiful bathrooms. Hardwood floor through all 3 upper levels. Wide open backyard facing North Point State Park, Quiet and Private. Great views of the water from all Bedrooms. Enjoy 3 Levels of Decks, a ground level Patio, outdoor living, Crabbing, Fishing, watching wild life. Public Water and Sewer. This almost 6000 SQFT Finished Living space home also has a 3 car garage. It is 12 miles from Johns Hopkins, 40 miles to DC.