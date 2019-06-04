12 Russ Court

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan pool table fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool table

Life on the waterfront! Vacation-like living in this updated, open-concept, 3 bed/2 bath single family home. Large great room greets you on main level featuring hardwood floors, ceiling fans, large sliders for loads of natural lighting and water views, fireplace, dining area and open kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Second floor offers spacious bedrooms with views. Lower level features pool table and bar for entertaining. Workshop space as well. Boat house ready to dock three boats and multiple jetskis. Property is on a cul-de-sac on large lot, bordered by North Point State Park. Hart Miller Island and the Baltimore Harbor nearby. See Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z1u_XvI-COM. Call Julie for showings at 410-353-5474.