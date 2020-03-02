7615 MOCCASIN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry

Well maintained three level End Unit Town House, Locates at quite community of Derwood Station. TEN MINIATURES walking Distance from Shady Grove Metro Station. TEN MINIATURES walking Distance from Shady Grove Metro Station. Easy access highway 200 and 270. Shopping Centers nearby. Back to private open area. Three bedrooms and two full baths on upper level. Kitchen and breakfast area with bay window. Formal dinner room and living room with Hardwood floor. Family room locates at walkout lower level with fireplace, additional large den, laundry room and full bathroom. Fenced flat back yard.