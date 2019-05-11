7605 Anamosa Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 4BR/3FB/1HB Derwood Home.. 2 Car Garage - Beautiful Fenced-In Yard - Finished Basement - GORGEOUS REMODELED FULL COLONIAL in sought after Derwood Station neighborhood on a dead-end, cul-de-sac street.

Enjoy GREAT FEATURES..

Newer granite and stainless steel eat-in kitchen, with a windows overlooking the backyard.

Charming family room with wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floor, wet bar area and walk-out to the beautiful large deck and fenced-in backyard.

Spacious and bright living room with hardwood floor.

Large inviting foyer with coat closet and ceramic tile floor.

Fully finished full basement with a full bath, large recreation room and workshop.

This beautiful home is great for entertaining with its XL deck, fenced in backyard and the main level layout.

Large two car garage with extra storage space.

AMAZING LOCATION.. ~1M from Metro (Red Line), minutes from shopping, recreational parks and major commuter routes (ICC/I270).

Welcome Home.



(RLNE4701578)