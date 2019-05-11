All apartments in Derwood
Find more places like 7605 Anamosa Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Derwood, MD
/
7605 Anamosa Way
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

7605 Anamosa Way

7605 Anamosa Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7605 Anamosa Way, Derwood, MD 20855

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4BR/3FB/1HB Derwood Home.. 2 Car Garage - Beautiful Fenced-In Yard - Finished Basement - GORGEOUS REMODELED FULL COLONIAL in sought after Derwood Station neighborhood on a dead-end, cul-de-sac street.
Enjoy GREAT FEATURES..
Newer granite and stainless steel eat-in kitchen, with a windows overlooking the backyard.
Charming family room with wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floor, wet bar area and walk-out to the beautiful large deck and fenced-in backyard.
Spacious and bright living room with hardwood floor.
Large inviting foyer with coat closet and ceramic tile floor.
Fully finished full basement with a full bath, large recreation room and workshop.
This beautiful home is great for entertaining with its XL deck, fenced in backyard and the main level layout.
Large two car garage with extra storage space.
AMAZING LOCATION.. ~1M from Metro (Red Line), minutes from shopping, recreational parks and major commuter routes (ICC/I270).
Welcome Home.

(RLNE4701578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7605 Anamosa Way have any available units?
7605 Anamosa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Derwood, MD.
What amenities does 7605 Anamosa Way have?
Some of 7605 Anamosa Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7605 Anamosa Way currently offering any rent specials?
7605 Anamosa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7605 Anamosa Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7605 Anamosa Way is pet friendly.
Does 7605 Anamosa Way offer parking?
Yes, 7605 Anamosa Way offers parking.
Does 7605 Anamosa Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7605 Anamosa Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7605 Anamosa Way have a pool?
No, 7605 Anamosa Way does not have a pool.
Does 7605 Anamosa Way have accessible units?
No, 7605 Anamosa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7605 Anamosa Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7605 Anamosa Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7605 Anamosa Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7605 Anamosa Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDRedland, MDAspen Hill, MDOlney, MDMontgomery Village, MDNorth Potomac, MDPotomac, MD
Leisure World, MDGlenmont, MDNorth Kensington, MDSouth Kensington, MDGreat Falls, VACloverly, MDClarksburg, MDColesville, MDForest Glen, MDDamascus, MDMcLean, VAChevy Chase, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia