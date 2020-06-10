14705 SPRING MEADOWS DRIVE

Amenities

This home is in DARNESTOWN, just has a 20874 postal address. ~Beautiful remodeled home in highly sought-after Spring Meadows neighborhood with OVER 4,000 sq.ft (tax record is incorrect),Situated on 2 beautifully maintained acres with flat backyard and huge slate patio for the ultimate in outdoor entertainment , large bedrooms, each with in-suite bathrooms and custom closets, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors ,bathrooms all updated with quality tile and vanity. Beautiful finishes and unique custom design double-sided frosted shower that connects two of the bedrooms, Custom Gourmet Kitchen with high end appliances- large center island great for entertaining. Two ovens, multi-function microwave and chef quality propane cooktop with electric griddle. Large deep sink with spray nozzle, subway tile backsplash and undercabinet lighting , New double pane argon insulated windows throughout house, New ~ just installed 30 Year architectural shingle roof,Geothermal Heating and Air conditioning- 2-zones with high pressure blowing system upstairs for comfort in all seasons **The big shed doesn't convey.