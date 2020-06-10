All apartments in Darnestown
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:28 PM

14705 SPRING MEADOWS DRIVE

14705 Spring Meadows Drive · (301) 258-9100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14705 Spring Meadows Drive, Darnestown, MD 20874

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 4187 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home is in DARNESTOWN, just has a 20874 postal address. ~Beautiful remodeled home in highly sought-after Spring Meadows neighborhood with OVER 4,000 sq.ft (tax record is incorrect),Situated on 2 beautifully maintained acres with flat backyard and huge slate patio for the ultimate in outdoor entertainment , large bedrooms, each with in-suite bathrooms and custom closets, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors ,bathrooms all updated with quality tile and vanity. Beautiful finishes and unique custom design double-sided frosted shower that connects two of the bedrooms, Custom Gourmet Kitchen with high end appliances- large center island great for entertaining. Two ovens, multi-function microwave and chef quality propane cooktop with electric griddle. Large deep sink with spray nozzle, subway tile backsplash and undercabinet lighting , New double pane argon insulated windows throughout house, New ~ just installed 30 Year architectural shingle roof,Geothermal Heating and Air conditioning- 2-zones with high pressure blowing system upstairs for comfort in all seasons **The big shed doesn't convey.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14705 SPRING MEADOWS DRIVE have any available units?
14705 SPRING MEADOWS DRIVE has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14705 SPRING MEADOWS DRIVE have?
Some of 14705 SPRING MEADOWS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14705 SPRING MEADOWS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14705 SPRING MEADOWS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14705 SPRING MEADOWS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14705 SPRING MEADOWS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Darnestown.
Does 14705 SPRING MEADOWS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 14705 SPRING MEADOWS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 14705 SPRING MEADOWS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14705 SPRING MEADOWS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14705 SPRING MEADOWS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14705 SPRING MEADOWS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14705 SPRING MEADOWS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14705 SPRING MEADOWS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14705 SPRING MEADOWS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14705 SPRING MEADOWS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14705 SPRING MEADOWS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14705 SPRING MEADOWS DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
