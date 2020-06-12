/
2 bedroom apartments
80 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Damascus, MD
1 Unit Available
26001 Brigadier Place #E
26001 Brigadier Place, Damascus, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
995 sqft
Damascus // Awesome 2BD/2BA Renovated Condo - Well-kept with Beautifully updated kitchen and spacious living areas! 2 parking spaces included. Ideally located just off Main Street with easy access to Damascus Centre shopping and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Damascus
16 Units Available
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1010 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Germantown MARC Station and I-270. Contemporary 1-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances and an in-unit laundry. Communal amenities include a courtyard, clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park.
79 Units Available
AXIOM
22461 Cabin Branch Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1237 sqft
Introducing Axiom, a new family-oriented apartment community in Clarksburg, MD.
23 Units Available
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1230 sqft
Pet-friendly units include large patio or balcony with extra storage and optional sunroom, vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Located close to I-270 with dining, shopping and entertainment just minutes away.
23 Units Available
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1105 sqft
Relaxed apartment community on 25 acres of green space near Ridge Road Recreational Park. Also close to shopping hotspots such as Milestone Center. Floor plans feature kitchens with granite countertops and bedrooms with oversized closets.
9 Units Available
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
887 sqft
Beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters, breakfast bar, and in-unit W/D. Business center, package receiving, 24-hr maintenance and clubhouse. Close to Great Seneca Stream Valley Park and access to I-270.
12 Units Available
The Elms at Clarksburg
12200 Elm Forest Ct, Clarksburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1249 sqft
Close to I-270 and Little Seneca Lake. Open-plan apartments with loft ceilings, a gas fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a resort-style pool, a fitness center and a sundeck.
79 Units Available
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1335 sqft
The appeal of The Elms at Century begins with its enviable location. These Germantown apartments are just around the corner from shopping, dining and entertainment at Germantown Town Center, as well as major employers and commuter routes.
1 Unit Available
19601 Gunners Branch Rd #1-0131
19601 Gunners Branch Road, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
842 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5824075)
1 Unit Available
19967 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE
19967 Dunstable Way, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1242 sqft
2 Level TH 2 bed 1.5 bath w/ Garage, Quiet Street. Spacious and functional, 2 bedroom 1.
1 Unit Available
12701 FOUND STONE RD #201
12701 Found Stone Road, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Unique 2nd floor condo has its own private garage & private entrance & stairs to the garage.
1 Unit Available
1111 JOUSTING WAY
1111 Jousting Way, Mount Airy, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
960 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath home available for rent in the popular 62 + community of Wildwood Park in Mount Airy. Super convenient location is just a short walk to the public library, senior center, and Lorien.
1 Unit Available
12004 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE
12004 Amber Ridge Circle, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
968 sqft
Arrive in style with this chandelier entry into this 2 bed 1 bath unit, open concept living and crown molding throughout. Separate dining room complete with chandelier for those elegant formal dinners.
Results within 10 miles of Damascus
35 Units Available
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
979 sqft
Pet-friendly community of spacious 2-3 bedroom apartment homes situated just off I-270. Close to Lake Forest Mall and the Washingtonian Center. Olympic-size swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
37 Units Available
Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1002 sqft
Comfortable 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens situated near Germantown Town Center Urban Park. Pet- and family-friendly community boasting a swimming pool, children's playground and on-site daycare. Reserved parking and 24-hour maintenance available.
36 Units Available
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,948
1100 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
Central Rockville
89 Units Available
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
9 Units Available
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1081 sqft
Vibrant community of 1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Germantown MARC Station. Each apartment features upscale interior finishes and modern stainless steel appliances. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and volleyball court.
28 Units Available
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1126 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
15 Units Available
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1182 sqft
Easy Living in Montgomery Village Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
4 Units Available
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
991 sqft
Located minutes from shopping, I-279 and area parks. Apartments feature large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and custom refinished hardwood floors. Recently renovated. On-site pool, green space and walking trails.
13 Units Available
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1075 sqft
Walking distance to shopping, dining, and Germantown Library. Near Town Center Park and Black Hill Regional Park. High-end units with granite counters and fireplace. Elevator, parking garage, clubhouse. Close to I-270.
8 Units Available
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1040 sqft
Within walking distance of Germantown Square Shopping Center. Also near Gunners Branch Local Park. Delightful community of stylish apartments on 27 acres of landscaped grounds. Amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and tennis court.
West Rockville
33 Units Available
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
