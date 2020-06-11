All apartments in Damascus
26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE

26816 Howard Chapel Drive · (301) 591-3920
Location

26816 Howard Chapel Drive, Damascus, MD 20872

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1962 sqft

Amenities

***BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM & 2 BATHROOM RANCHER IN SOUGHT AFTER DAMASCUS*** THIS LOVELY SUNLIT BRICK HOME HAS A LARGE LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, CUTE KITCHEN WITH SLIDING DOOR TO THE BACK YARD, RICH NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, SOME FRESH PAINT, A LOT OF WNDOWS, A HUGE UNFINISHED BASEMENT WITH A LAUNDRY AREA, & AN EXTERIOR DOOR! WONDERFUL YARD WITH PLENTY OF ROOM TO RUN, PLAY & ENTERTAIN!! CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, PARKS AND THE FAMOUS JIMMIE CONE!! DETACHED GARAGE IS IN NEED OF A NEW ROOF & ISN'T USABLE AT THIS TIME; THE OWNER WILL REMODEL & THEN IT WILL BE INCLUDED FOR USE for an additional $200.00 per month.*** Everyone 18 and over will need to complete an online application through SmartMove for the background, credit and Landlord reports. I would need the names and email addresses of each applicant and how many people will be living in the home as well as if there are any pets. There would be a $1,000 pet deposit as well as the $2,300 Security Deposit***PLEASE CALL WITH QUESTIONS 301-748-8854

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
00
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE have any available units?
26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
