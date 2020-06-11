26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

***BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM & 2 BATHROOM RANCHER IN SOUGHT AFTER DAMASCUS*** THIS LOVELY SUNLIT BRICK HOME HAS A LARGE LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, CUTE KITCHEN WITH SLIDING DOOR TO THE BACK YARD, RICH NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, SOME FRESH PAINT, A LOT OF WNDOWS, A HUGE UNFINISHED BASEMENT WITH A LAUNDRY AREA, & AN EXTERIOR DOOR! WONDERFUL YARD WITH PLENTY OF ROOM TO RUN, PLAY & ENTERTAIN!! CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, PARKS AND THE FAMOUS JIMMIE CONE!! DETACHED GARAGE IS IN NEED OF A NEW ROOF & ISN'T USABLE AT THIS TIME; THE OWNER WILL REMODEL & THEN IT WILL BE INCLUDED FOR USE for an additional $200.00 per month.*** Everyone 18 and over will need to complete an online application through SmartMove for the background, credit and Landlord reports. I would need the names and email addresses of each applicant and how many people will be living in the home as well as if there are any pets. There would be a $1,000 pet deposit as well as the $2,300 Security Deposit***PLEASE CALL WITH QUESTIONS 301-748-8854