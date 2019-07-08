All apartments in Coral Hills
Find more places like 905 LARCHMONT AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Hills, MD
/
905 LARCHMONT AVENUE
Last updated July 8 2019 at 9:43 PM

905 LARCHMONT AVENUE

905 Larchmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coral Hills
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

905 Larchmont Avenue, Coral Hills, MD 20743
Coral Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated 5 bed, 2full bath detached home ::: This dream home has an open floor plan with stunning refinished floors. Brand NEW kitchen with SS appliances. Brand new Bathrooms, fully finished 600sf basement with 2bedrooms, kitchenette, laundry room and private entrance ~ GREAT for sub-leasing!!! LARGE backyard, perfect for family BBQs or where a dog can be a dog! ::: COMMUTERS DREAM :::: F14 & J12 Bus stop at the front door ::: 3 BLOCKS to Capitol Heights Station, 10 BLOCKS FROM DC LINE ::: WILL NOT LAST!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 LARCHMONT AVENUE have any available units?
905 LARCHMONT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Hills, MD.
What amenities does 905 LARCHMONT AVENUE have?
Some of 905 LARCHMONT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 LARCHMONT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
905 LARCHMONT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 LARCHMONT AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 LARCHMONT AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 905 LARCHMONT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 905 LARCHMONT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 905 LARCHMONT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 LARCHMONT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 LARCHMONT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 905 LARCHMONT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 905 LARCHMONT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 905 LARCHMONT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 905 LARCHMONT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 LARCHMONT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 905 LARCHMONT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 LARCHMONT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Coral Hills 2 BedroomsCoral Hills 3 Bedrooms
Coral Hills Apartments with BalconyCoral Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Coral Hills Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VASummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDWest Springfield, VAMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDLake Barcroft, VA
Mount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAGlenn Dale, MDFort Hunt, VACalverton, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAFort Meade, MDAccokeek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University