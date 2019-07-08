905 LARCHMONT AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated 5 bed, 2full bath detached home ::: This dream home has an open floor plan with stunning refinished floors. Brand NEW kitchen with SS appliances. Brand new Bathrooms, fully finished 600sf basement with 2bedrooms, kitchenette, laundry room and private entrance ~ GREAT for sub-leasing!!! LARGE backyard, perfect for family BBQs or where a dog can be a dog! ::: COMMUTERS DREAM :::: F14 & J12 Bus stop at the front door ::: 3 BLOCKS to Capitol Heights Station, 10 BLOCKS FROM DC LINE ::: WILL NOT LAST!!!!!