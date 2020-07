Amenities

WELL KEPT ONE LEVEL LIVING. LOADS OF UPDATES. BEDROOMS ARE SPACIOUS. CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. MONTLY UTILITIES ARE AVERAGE OUT TO BE LESS THAN $100 PER MONTH. OWNER HAS STRICT REQUIREMENTS. CREDIT SCORE MUST BE ABOVE 610. INCOME MINIMUM 54K. NO PETS. OWNER UNWILLING TO ACCEPT VOUCHERS. SECURITY CAMERAS ON PREMISES. RENTAL INSURANCE REQUIRED. DIRECT DEPOSIT RENT PAYMENT IS REQUIRED.