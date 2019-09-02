1116 UTE WAY

Amenities
Imagine waking up to birds chirping, water flowing, and foxes frolicking only 15 minutes from Washington DC! 4 bedroom/2 full bathroom detached home located only 11 minutes to Navy Yard and 1 mile to the nearest blue/silver line metro. Located in a quiet beautiful wooded area, with friendly neighbors, and easy access to biking/walking trails. This private home features 1,700 sq feet, newer stainless appliances, washer/dryer, newer windows, tile floors, & updated kitchen and bathrooms! Tranquil, private backyard for entertaining & gardening space. Ample private parking including a carport. Home can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Garage doesn't convey, but can be available for an additional $250/month. Included in rent: Trash and Security system.