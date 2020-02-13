4007 LAWRENCE STREET

Amenities

Parking In Back!!! Fully Renovated detached home in the heart of Brentwood, just steps from DC! This home has modern updates while still maintaining its original charm! You will love the main level floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors, a chef's kitchen open to the dining room, two nice size bedrooms, full bath, living room & family room all in the same level, this is a rare feature for Brentwood MD. Upstairs are 2 lovely bedrooms and full bath. The walk-out basement has a bedroom, rec-room and full bathroom as well as laundry rm & loads of storage. Large corner lot with spacious yard making it great for parking and entertaining. Stop by and experience small-town life just minutes from the big city!