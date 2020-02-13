All apartments in Colmar Manor
Find more places like 4007 LAWRENCE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colmar Manor, MD
/
4007 LAWRENCE STREET
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:01 AM

4007 LAWRENCE STREET

4007 Lawrence Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4007 Lawrence Street, Colmar Manor, MD 20722
Colmar Manor

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Parking In Back!!! Fully Renovated detached home in the heart of Brentwood, just steps from DC! This home has modern updates while still maintaining its original charm! You will love the main level floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors, a chef's kitchen open to the dining room, two nice size bedrooms, full bath, living room & family room all in the same level, this is a rare feature for Brentwood MD. Upstairs are 2 lovely bedrooms and full bath. The walk-out basement has a bedroom, rec-room and full bathroom as well as laundry rm & loads of storage. Large corner lot with spacious yard making it great for parking and entertaining. Stop by and experience small-town life just minutes from the big city!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4007 LAWRENCE STREET have any available units?
4007 LAWRENCE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colmar Manor, MD.
What amenities does 4007 LAWRENCE STREET have?
Some of 4007 LAWRENCE STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4007 LAWRENCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4007 LAWRENCE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4007 LAWRENCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4007 LAWRENCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colmar Manor.
Does 4007 LAWRENCE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4007 LAWRENCE STREET offers parking.
Does 4007 LAWRENCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4007 LAWRENCE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4007 LAWRENCE STREET have a pool?
No, 4007 LAWRENCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4007 LAWRENCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 4007 LAWRENCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4007 LAWRENCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4007 LAWRENCE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4007 LAWRENCE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4007 LAWRENCE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDBladensburg, MDBrentwood, MDMount Rainier, MDChillum, MDEast Riverdale, MDCheverly, MD
Riverdale Park, MDLandover, MDCapitol Heights, MDCoral Hills, MDAdelphi, MDWalker Mill, MDGreenbelt, MDTakoma Park, MDSummerfield, MDLangley Park, MDPeppermill Village, MDNew Carrollton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University