11 MORNING BREEZE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Don't let the photos deceive you. This wonderful end unit townhouse is much bigger than it looks from the outside. The home is spacious, bright, & has an open floor plan. Wooded view off the large deck, great for enjoying the outdoors. 4 BR's, 3 FB's, gorgeous wood floors, palladium windows, deck, table space kitchen with brand new flooring and floor to ceiling bay window. Master Bedroom has private bathroom and walk in closet plus to other spacious bedrooms on the upper floor. Lower level has 4th bedroom with new carpeting plus a full bath. Ceiling fans, cathedral ceilings, family room with fpl,walk out finished basement & more. 2 assigned parking spaces and shopping center and ICC nearby.