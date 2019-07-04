All apartments in Colesville
Find more places like 11 MORNING BREEZE CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colesville, MD
/
11 MORNING BREEZE CT
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

11 MORNING BREEZE CT

11 Morning Breeze Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Colesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11 Morning Breeze Court, Colesville, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Don't let the photos deceive you. This wonderful end unit townhouse is much bigger than it looks from the outside. The home is spacious, bright, & has an open floor plan. Wooded view off the large deck, great for enjoying the outdoors. 4 BR's, 3 FB's, gorgeous wood floors, palladium windows, deck, table space kitchen with brand new flooring and floor to ceiling bay window. Master Bedroom has private bathroom and walk in closet plus to other spacious bedrooms on the upper floor. Lower level has 4th bedroom with new carpeting plus a full bath. Ceiling fans, cathedral ceilings, family room with fpl,walk out finished basement & more. 2 assigned parking spaces and shopping center and ICC nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 MORNING BREEZE CT have any available units?
11 MORNING BREEZE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colesville, MD.
What amenities does 11 MORNING BREEZE CT have?
Some of 11 MORNING BREEZE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 MORNING BREEZE CT currently offering any rent specials?
11 MORNING BREEZE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 MORNING BREEZE CT pet-friendly?
No, 11 MORNING BREEZE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colesville.
Does 11 MORNING BREEZE CT offer parking?
Yes, 11 MORNING BREEZE CT offers parking.
Does 11 MORNING BREEZE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 MORNING BREEZE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 MORNING BREEZE CT have a pool?
No, 11 MORNING BREEZE CT does not have a pool.
Does 11 MORNING BREEZE CT have accessible units?
No, 11 MORNING BREEZE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 11 MORNING BREEZE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 MORNING BREEZE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 MORNING BREEZE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 MORNING BREEZE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Move Cross Country
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Colesville Apartments with BalconyColesville Apartments with Parking
Colesville Dog Friendly ApartmentsColesville Pet Friendly Places
Colesville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University