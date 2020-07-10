All apartments in Cockeysville
117 GIBBONS BOULEVARD
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:31 PM

117 GIBBONS BOULEVARD

117 Gibbons Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

117 Gibbons Boulevard, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Serene home on a dead end street backing to woods. Owners have updated throughout, including but not limited to granite counter-tops , SS appliances, hardwood floors, window treatments and has been freshly painted. Kitchen opens up to a beautifully maintained garden , yard and private patio...Perfect for relaxing in solace, or entertaining friends and family. LAWN MAINTENANCE AND MOWING INCLUDED..NO SIGN POSTED...Applicants please register and apply at www.mysmartmove.com, address is listed in their system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 GIBBONS BOULEVARD have any available units?
117 GIBBONS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cockeysville, MD.
How much is rent in Cockeysville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cockeysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 GIBBONS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 117 GIBBONS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 GIBBONS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
117 GIBBONS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 GIBBONS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 117 GIBBONS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cockeysville.
Does 117 GIBBONS BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 117 GIBBONS BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 117 GIBBONS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 GIBBONS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 GIBBONS BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 117 GIBBONS BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 117 GIBBONS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 117 GIBBONS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 117 GIBBONS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 GIBBONS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

