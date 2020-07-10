117 GIBBONS BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Serene home on a dead end street backing to woods. Owners have updated throughout, including but not limited to granite counter-tops , SS appliances, hardwood floors, window treatments and has been freshly painted. Kitchen opens up to a beautifully maintained garden , yard and private patio...Perfect for relaxing in solace, or entertaining friends and family. LAWN MAINTENANCE AND MOWING INCLUDED..NO SIGN POSTED...Applicants please register and apply at www.mysmartmove.com, address is listed in their system.